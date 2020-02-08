Tons Of Snow In Colorado Has Made Treks To The Mountains Slow, Difficult And Popular — And There’s More Coming

Much of Colorado is recovering after a hefty winter storm late in the week. But don’t get too comfortable because a little more snow is expected this weekend.

Light snow is forecast in the mountains Saturday night and it’s also likely for the Front Range and Interstate 25 corridor.

“Just 1 to 2 inches (in metro Denver) and the along the Front Range, and a little bit more up in the mountains again, but nothing like what we had yesterday,” said Greg Hanson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder. “Even though the snowfall amounts are kind of typical for winter, with everybody we have out there playing in the mountains, there was still some pretty big impacts.”

A busy drive is expected on Interstate 70 to the mountains Saturday morning after snow continued in the high country overnight. The interstate westbound from Golden to the Eisenhower Tunnel were closed for several hours Friday.

CDOT's website is down. On Twitter they said too many people were trying to access it.

Early Saturday morning, Colorado’s Department of Transportation said its website was down because so many people were online.

