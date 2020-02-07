What Do You Call Closed Colorado Ski Resorts On A Snow Day Like Today? Ironic
In case you hadn't noticed, a big winter storm has rolled through the Front Range. Denver got a little over 6 inches overnight, and some ski resorts got over a foot of snow in the last 24 hours.
Loveland Ski Area is closed today, but will reopen tomorrow at 8:30 am according to their Twitter feed. Copper Mountain put multiple slopes on a snow safety hold, and all of the lots at Eldora are full.
Plus, westbound I-70 from Golden to the Eisenhower Tunnel is closed, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. CDOT said mountain travel is not advised, and alternate routes are not available.
Breckenridge and Keystone are open, with the exception of a few lifts on safety hold due to the wind, and the high alpine areas of Breck are closed.
"There's so much snow out there and I don't think it's going anywhere." said Loryn Roberson, communications manager for Keystone Resort. "For anyone from the front range who's making a plan to come up, you know, be patient, be safe. It's going to be an incredible weekend out there, no matter when you get up there, there'll be lots of snow for everyone."