Bundle Up And Drive Safe, Southern Colorado

The bulk of the snow will come overnight, according to meteorologist Brad Carlberg of the NWS Pueblo office.

Pueblo is expected to get 3 to 6 inches of snow with a low in the teens. Areas with higher elevations like the Sangre de Cristo Mountains could see 8 to 16 inches. The Wet Mountains may see the most snow, Carlberg said.

"It's looking right now that Tuesday morning's commute will have the bigger impacts," said Carlberg. "Be aware and slow down. Just be cognizant of the roads."