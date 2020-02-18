Amy Klobuchar To Campaign In Colorado On The Same Day As Trump

Yet another presidential candidate will visit Colorado this week. And the timing for Democrat Amy Klobuchar's visit is even more interesting.

The Minnesota senator will be in Denver Thursday night — around the same time that President Donald Trump will hold his re-election rally in Colorado Springs.

It's a busy week of campaigning in Colorado. Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden have made appearances the last couple days. Pete Buttigieg plans to host a town hall in Aurora on Saturday night, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren will come to Denver's Fillmore Auditorium Sunday afternoon.

Klobuchar's last stop in Denver came in December to talk primarily about election security and access. Her campaign has yet to release details for her upcoming return to the Mile High City.

Colorado participates in the Super Tuesday primaries on March 3, and presidential primary ballots are already in the hands of voters.