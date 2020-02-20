Here’s What To Expect If You Plan To Go To Trump’s Rally In Colorado Springs (Or Just Plan On Getting Around The City)

Local GOP officials expect President Donald Trump’s “Keep America Great” rally on Thursday to draw a packed crowd in Colorado Springs.

The Broadmoor World Arena fits just over 8,000 people. All the free tickets have been claimed online, according to organizers. Seating inside will be first-come, first-served.

If you don't make it inside the arena, the parking lot will have an overflow area with a big outdoor screen to watch the rally on.

Doors open to the public at 1 p.m., and Trump’s speech should start around 5 p.m. A VIP reception takes place beforehand, and those $2,800 tickets include prime seating during the rally.

It’s a safe bet that all those attendees and members of the media will impact traffic in and around the area too. KROD is reporting that road closures will begin early in the afternoon, before the president's expected 4 p.m. arrival.

In addition to the Secret Service, local law enforcement will provide security for the event. Public funds will cover those costs, according to the Colorado Springs Independent. Protests are expected.

While Colorado voted for Hillary Clinton statewide in 2016, El Paso County favored Trump by more than 22 percentage points. And the president’s last stop in the Centennial State was to visit Colorado Springs, where he gave the commencement speech at the Air Force Academy last May.

Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Senator Cory Gardner will join Trump at Thursday’s event.