Klobuchar To Make One More Stop In Colorado Before Super Tuesday

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar will stop in Denver on Monday, just before Super Tuesday and on the heels of South Carolina’s primaries.

Klobuchar’s campaign said the candidate will be in 11 different states leading up to Super Tuesday. That’s when at least a dozen states will hold primaries. The Denver rally will be held at Mile High Station at 1 p.m.

Minnesota Sen. Klobuchar told Colorado Matters earlier this week that a “Blue Wall extends to the West.”

“I think the West has a lot to do with a victory, and that is, of course, Colorado,” she said. “What we need to do is build a Blue Wall of Democratic and Independent and moderate Republican votes around these states, and make Donald Trump pay for it.”

The candidate stopped in Aurora earlier in February, on the same day Trump campaigned in Colorado Springs. There she drew about 1,000 people, and talked about her background and not Trump. But many voters in attendance were still undecided.

A recent poll shows Klobuchar at 6 percent in Colorado and behind other Democratic candidates.

