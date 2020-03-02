Colorado Public Health Officials Can Now Test For Coronavirus

Colorado’s health department said it now is able to conduct tests for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. Cases of the disease rose nationally and around the world in recent weeks.

The state currently has no known cases of COVID-19.

Up until now, only the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could test patients in Colorado.

The test will only be used for patients who meet specific criteria that indicate they may be at higher risk of having contracted the virus, according to a press statement issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The state lab has the capacity to test up to 160 samples per day, assuming test kits from the CDC are available. The state expects it should be able to have results within 24 hours after the laboratory receives a specimen.

“The time frame for testing cases should be quicker than ever,” State Lab Director Scott Bookman said in the statement. “Being able to confirm or rule out cases of COVID-19 at the state level allows us to be more nimble in responding to and controlling this disease if it occurs in Colorado.”

The U.S. has struggled to keep pace with disease, including lagging behind in having enough tests. Some tests initially didn’t pass quality control measures and state health officials across the country initially did not have permission to conduct their own testing.