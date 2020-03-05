Trump And Gardner Will Reunite To Host A Fundraiser In Denver

President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner will combine reelection forces once again when they host a luncheon with Republican National Committee leaders in Colorado next week.

The fundraiser will take place in Denver on Friday, March 13. An invitation obtained by CPR News shows that the top tier of spending is $100,000 and includes a roundtable, photo opportunity with the president and VIP seating for two.

The invitation to the fundraising event with President Donald Trump and Sen. Cory Gardner. CPR News has edited this image to hide contact information

Gardner is considered one of the most vulnerable Republican senators up for reelection in 2020. National Democratic groups have said their party must win his seat in order to regain control of the U.S. Senate.

The president has shown increasing support for Gardner recently. The two held a "Keep America Great" rally together in Colorado Springs on Feb. 20. Trump’s re-election campaign also hosted a VIP pre-rally reception ahead of the event at the Broadmoor World Arena. The reception was $2,800 per person. A photo with the president required a couple to give or raise $25,000.

“We are going to win Colorado in a landslide," Trump said in front of a crowd of thousands. "And you’re going to help us get Cory Gardner across that line, because he’s been with us 100 percent."

Earlier this week, Trump said the senator helped sway his decision to expand funding for a conservation program.

A spokesperson with Hickenlooper for Colorado said Trump's upcoming visit is his way of helping Gardner rake in more cash from wealthy donors.

"Sen. Gardner won't be able to spend away his record of selling out Coloradans' clean air and water, access to affordable health care and reproductive freedom," Alyssa Roberts said. "Coloradans are ready to change Washington and that's why John Hickenlooper will be our next U.S. Senator."

Gardner and Trump are among those speaking at a fundraiser for the Republican Jewish Committee National Leaders in Las Vegas over the weekend of March 13-15. Tickets for RJC leadership members start at $1,750.

CPR's Megan Verlee contributed to this report.