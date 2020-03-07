No New Coronavirus Cases Reported Saturday In Colorado

The state health lab reported Saturday evening that it has no new presumptive positive tests for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. That's despite conducting 44 tests today.

That means Colorado still has eight known presumptive positive cases, the first of which were made public on Thursday. Most of those people traveled internationally; at least one is believed to have contracted the virus in California. Investigations into some of the cases are ongoing.

All of the people known to have the disease are in isolation, in either Denver, Douglas, Eagle, El Paso or Summit County.

