Colorado Coronavirus Updates March 14: Legislature, Testing And More

This post collects all of our updates and reporting on the coronavirus in Colorado for Saturday, March 14, 2020.

9:00 a.m. — Pitkin County stops testing for COVID-19

The Aspen Times reports health officials in Pitkin County have stopped testing individuals for coronavirus because of a lack of resources. Experts said testing doesn't treat the virus and people with flu-like symptoms should stay home for 14 days.

7:00 a.m. — The House passes an aid package to help with financial impacts of the coronavirus.

The funding includes free coronavirus testing, a measure introduced by Rep. Diana DeGette and emergency paid sick leave.

"No one should worry about how they are going to pay for this test, and we can't afford to have people hesitating to come forward if they are sick because of its cost." DeGette said.

Rep. Ken Buck was the only "No" vote out of Colorado's House delegation. He called it a "multi-billion dollar boondoggle." Many other Republican representatives voted in support of the bill after Trump tweeted his support.