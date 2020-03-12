10:20 a.m. Early Childhood Conference Canceled

The 2020 Rocky Mountain Early Childhood Conference is canceled.

Organizers say the conference was set to bring more than 2,000 early childhood professionals to downtown Denver on March 13 and 14.

“We will sincerely miss this year’s event, but we feel this is the best decision for everyone involved," said Emily Bustos, CEO of Denver’s Early Childhood Council. "The health of our early care and education providers, and the children and families they care for, are our highest priority and we do not want to put anyone at unnecessary risk.”

--Dave Sachs

10:15 a.m.: Community Colleges Prepare for Remote Classes

The chancellor of Colorado's Community College System said Thursday that the 13 schools are making plans to move to online learning, following other higher education facilities in the state.

In a release, former Lt. Gov. Joe Garcia said the schools were immediately implementing bans on large campus gatherings and canceling some travel.

“Our thirteen college presidents and I are having regular, ongoing conversations and heeding the guidance of public health experts and the CDC," Garcia said.

Any changes to class schedules are likely to occur in conjunction with an extended Spring Break. Garcia acknowledged that some courses in career and technical education would not be candidates for online learning, but could be shifted to spaces large enough to allow for distances between students and instructors during the coronavirus spread.

For more information, students can contact their college.

--Chuck Murphy

9:55 a.m.: Colorado Prisons Bar Visitation

The Colorado Department of Corrections has suspended in-person visits and family reunifications to try and prevent the coronavirus from spreading in state prisons.

Executive Director Dean Williams acknowledged the negative effects this will have both on inmates and their loved ones, but said they have to protect the disease from spreading in populations within close quarters.

“Anytime we make these types of changes to operations, we are acutely aware of the impact it has on those who work and live in our facilities,” he said, in a statement.

Corrections officials said they were exploring the use of video chats and are also screening all incoming inmates for COVID-19 before Other precautions include:

Suspending volunteer services within prisons

Parolees who are sick, immune-compromised or over the age of 60 will not be required to come to a parole office in-person, but are still required to keep in touch with their parole officer.

All public tours and family reunification events are canceled.

Officials also acknowledged that they don’t usually permit hand santizer in cells because of the alcohol content, but say they’re making sure prisoners have access to plenty of soap and water.

There are about 20,000 inmates in state prisons in Colorado.

-- Allison Sherry

9:15 a.m.: Major Denver Volleyball Tournament Canceled

Organizers of the Colorado Crossroads volleyball tournament scheduled for this weekend at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver announced early Thursday they were canceling the event.

"If you are a team planning to come to Denver, do not come," organizers wrote at 5:30 a.m. "We wish things had not changed overnight, but they have. And, in an effort to keep people from coming here, especially those of you flying, we are sending this out at this time in the morning and reversing the notice we sent just yesterday."

The event draws thousands of competitors on hundreds of teams from across the country for two weekends of matches. Last weekend went ahead as planned.

-- Chuck Murphy