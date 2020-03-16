Colorado Coronavirus Updates: Closures, Testing, Cases And More

6:55 a.m. — The ski industry is overtaken by events

The weekend's biggest news was related to one of Colorado's economic drivers: the ski industry. On Saturday, Vail Reports announced it was shuttering it's North American resorts temporarily. Gov. Jared Polis later issued an executive order to close ski hills for a week to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The ski train out of Denver's Union Station also followed suit. The train ended service early after the Alterra Mountain Company, which operates Steamboat Springs and Winter Park, announced that they would shut down all North American resorts until further notice. The closures and the end to ski train service began on Sunday.



Amtrack canceled westbound service scheduled for that morning but allowed one eastbound train to transport customers who already arrived at Winter Park. The regular end to the ski train season was to be March 29.

— Natalia Navarro

6:35 a.m. — Here's were cases stand as this week starts

New cases in Colorado were announced over the weekend. As of Sunday afternoon, there are 131 presumptive positive cases across 17 counties. On Sunday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer performing confirmatory testing. The state lab has tested 758 people since testing started on Feb. 28.

There has been one death, a female in her 80s from El Paso County.