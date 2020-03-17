A List Of Live Virtual Concerts To Watch During The Coronavirus Shutdown
Updated March 17, 7:43 p.m. ET.
As more festivals, performances and concerts are canceled due to the coronavirus shutdown, musicians of all stripes and sizes are taking to social and streaming platforms to play live for their fans.
NPR Music is compiling a list of live audio and video streams from around the world, categorized by date and genre, with links out to streaming platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Some will require registration or a subscription, but most will be free, often with digital tip jars and opportunities to directly support artists by buying music and merchandise.
Some artists are planning daily streams — like Ben Gibbard and Christine and the Queens — and will be noted below as information becomes available.
This is a living document, updated every day until it's no longer needed. An archive of concerts that are available on demand can be found at the bottom of the page.
If you would like a live concert to be considered for the list, please fill out this Google Form. Thanks!
March 17
R&B/soul
John Legend
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Link: Instagram
Rock
Dropkick Murphys
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Links: YouTube / Facebook / Instagram / Twitch
Ben Gibbard: Live from Home
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Links: YouTube / Facebook
Frank Turner
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook
Fruit Bats
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Link: Stage It
Lydia Loveless
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Link: Stage It
J Mascis
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
Link: Instagram
Erica Freas, Kathryn + Myles from Fresh, Witching Waves, Immy, Garden Centre, Harry + Callum of Dog Eyed + Toodles & THP
Time: 3:55 p.m. ET
Link: Quarantunes
Classical
Metropolitan Opera: Puccini's La Bohème
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Link: Met Opera
Vienna State Opera: Tri Sestri
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
Americana
Americana Highways: Bruce Sudano, Pi Jacobs, Sarah Peacock, Sarah Morris
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook
Cory Branan
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Link: Instagram
March 18
Americana
Americana Highways: Jeremiah Johnson, Jeff Crosby, Libby Koch
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook
Rhett Miller
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Link: Stage It
Jazz
Cecile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook / Instagram
Classical
Vienna State Opera: Die Walküre
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
92nd St. Y: Fleur Barron & Myra Huang in recital
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Link: 92Y
Rock
Landon Elliott
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Link: Stage It
Dave Hause
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Link: Stage It
Waxahatchee & Kevin Morby
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Link: Instagram
Experimental
Ryan Wade Ruehlen
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Link: YouTube
March 19
Classical
Metropolitan Opera: Verdi's Il Trovatore
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Link: Met Opera
Vienna State Opera: Falstaff
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
Americana
Shut In & Sing: Natalia Zukerman, Kirby Brown, Edie Carey, & Grant-Lee Phillips
Time: 8 p.m.
Link: Stage It
Americana Highways: Janiva Magness, Aloud, Nathan Kalish, Nathan Bell
Time: 8 p.m.
Link: Facebook
Rock
Eric Slick
Time: 4:11 p.m. ET
Link: Instagram
Experimental
Claire Rousay
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Link: YouTube
March 20
Electronic
Ultra Virtual Audio Festival: Major Lazer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond, and more
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Link: SiriusXM
Classical
Metropolitan Opera: Donizetti's La Fille du Régiment
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Link: Met Opera
Beethoven Evening with German National Youth Orchestra
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Link: Digital Concert Hall
Jacksonville Symphony performs Give My Regards to Broadway
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Link: Jacksonville Symphony's website
Vienna State Opera: Tosca
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
Jeremy Denk: Bach in the Greene Space
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Link: The Greene Space
Rock
Ben Gibbard: Live from Home
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Links: YouTube / Facebook
Ron Gallo + Chickpee
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Link: Instagram
Americana
Shut In & Sing: Anne Heaton, Mary Bragg, Becky Warren, & Mark Erelli
Time: 8 p.m.
Link: Stage It
Americana Highways: D.B. Rouse, Zach Aaron, Chris Moyse
Time: 8 p.m.
Link: Facebook
Pop
#YoMeQuedoEnCasa
Follow the festival on Instagram for more information
March 21
Classical
Metropolitan Opera: Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Link: Met Opera
Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
Link: Bavarian Staatsoper
Vienna State Opera: La cenerentola
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
Americana
Carsie Blanton's 6-Hour Marathon Concert, Telethon and Rent Party
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Link: Facebook
Shut In & Sing: Emily Scott Robinson, Anthony D'Amato, Jill Sobule, & Chance McCoy
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Link: Stage It
Pop
#YoMeQuedoEnCasa
Follow the festival on Instagram for more information
March 22
Classical
Vienna State Opera: Siegfried
Time: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
Pop
#YoMeQuedoEnCasa
Follow the festival on Instagram for more information
March 23
Classical
Vienna State Opera: Tosca
Time: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
March 24
Classical
Vienna State Opera: L'elisir d'amore
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
March 25
Classical
Vienna State Opera: La cenerentola
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
March 26
Classical
Vienna State Opera: Tosca
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
March 27
Classical
Vienna State Opera: Le nozze di Figaro
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
March 28
Classical
Vienna State Opera: Götterdämmerung
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
March 29
Classical
Vienna State Opera: Roméo et Juliette
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
March 30
Classical
Vienna State Opera: Le nozze di Figaro
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
March 31
Classical
Vienna State Opera: L'elisir d'amore
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Links: Wiener Staatsoper
April 1
Classical
Vienna State Opera: Die Frau ohne Schatten
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
April 2
Classical
Vienna State Opera: Peer Gynt
Times: 1 and 3 p.m. ET
Link: Wiener Staatsoper
April 3
Indie
Rick Maguire from Pile
Times: 8:30 p.m. ET
Links: Instagram / Facebook
April 11
Classical
7 Deaths of Maria Callas
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
Link: Bavariand Staatsoper
Archives
Metal
Code Orange
Link: Twitch (originally streamed March 14)