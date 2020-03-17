Colorado Coronavirus Updates: Closures, Testing, Cases And More

8:38 a.m. — Vail Resorts may consider reopening Breckenridge, but is otherwise ending its season

Vail Resorts announced early Tuesday that all of its resorts and retail shops would remain closed, effectively ending its ski season. Its hotels and other lodgings will close on Friday, March 20, with the last checkins being accepted today.

The announcement did say, however, that the company would consider reopening three resorts, including Colorado's Breckenridge Ski Resort, in late April or early May depending on weather conditions and the state of the coronavirus outbreak.

An online form is expected to be available later today on the Vail Resorts website for guests to request refunds and credits.

All ski resorts in Colorado have already been shut down temporarily by a Saturday night order from Gov. Jared Polis.

— Daniel J. Schneider

8:08 a.m. — Western Slope JUCO tourney canceled

The coronavirus has now forced the cancellation of this year's Junior College World Series in Grand Junction. It was scheduled to happen the last week in May. The city has hosted the JUCO tournament for the past 60 years. It normally brings in thousands of visitors, making it a significant contributor to Grand Junction's economy.

Read more at the Grand Junction Sentinel.

— Megan Verlee

7:44 a.m. — Wall Street is in a better mood

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, a day after plunging to their worst loss in more than three decades. The Dow industrials added 150 points, or 0.7 percent, a day after dropping nearly 3,000.

Markets are continuing to whipsaw because of uncertainty over how badly the coronavirus will hit the economy. Several economists say the global recession has already begun as large swaths of the economy shut down due to the virus. NPR has more on the markets.

— The Associated Press

6:34 a.m. — Statewide order against dine-in seating at restaurants, bars kicks in today

Shortly after Denver ordered that bars and restaurants close their seating areas and only offer drive-thru, takeout and delivery service, Gov. Jared Polis followed suit for the state. The public health order is effective as of 8:00 a.m. today and allows restaurants to continue to serve meals for delivery or carry-out, but not for in-person dining. It will stay in place for at least 30 days.

It's not just restaurants, the emergency order applies to "all bars, restaurants, theaters, gymnasiums and casinos in Colorado" as a means to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Over the weekend, the governor had already made the decision to shut down the state's ski resorts. Both industries represent a significant chunk of the state economy. Forecasters already project that there will be a $750 million bite out of the next state budget.

Gunnison County has taken further measures. Officials there on Monday released an order prohibiting groups of 10 or more people from gathering in public places. The order applies to bars, restaurants, childcare centers and a host of other sites. Summit County is also taking similar steps.

— Jim Hill & Andrew Villegas

6:22 a.m. — Colorado has 160 cases of COVID-19

As NPR reports, since the first case of the coronavirus in the United States was identified on Jan. 21 in Washington state health officials have identified thousands of cases across the nation. In Colorado alone, there are 160 positive cases.

The test the state performs is identical to the test done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, so Colorado tests are no longer considered presumptive positive. The CDC isn't performing confirmational testing.