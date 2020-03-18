Now’s Your Chance: Experience These Top Tier Classical Performances for Free at Home

Many performing arts organizations have quickly moved their performances from ticketed in-person events to free online offerings. Below are the streaming performances that we're particularly excited about here at CPR Classical:

The Metropolitan Opera

Every day for the duration of the Metropolitan Opera's closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, a different encore presentation from the company’s Live in HD series will be made available for free streaming on the Met website, with each performance available for a period of 20 hours, from 7:30 p.m. EDT until 3:30 p.m. the following day.

The performances can also be accessed through the Met Opera on Demand apps for Apple, Amazon, and Roku devices and Samsung Smart TV.

The encore Met broadcasts can also be heard on CPR Classical on Saturdays beginning at 11 a.m.. Listen to CPR Classical on your radio at 88.1 FM in Denver, stream the music on this website, or by asking your smart speaker to "Play CPR Classical." (Find other ways to listen.)

The Berlin Philharmonic

Normally a paid service, the Berlin Philharmonics's Digital Concert Hall is currently available for free. Use the voucher code BERLINPHIL by March 31, 2020 to receive 30 days of free access to all of their concerts and films.

Concerts, interviews and films can be accessed via their website, https://www.digitalconcerthall.com/ or using the Digital Concert Hall app for iPhone, Apple TV, Amazon, Google and Roku devices.

The Budapest Festival Orchestra

Budapest Festival Orchestra Maestro Iván Fischer

The Hungarian conductor of the Budapest Festival Orchestra, Maestro Iván Fischer, created a new chamber music concert series in response to the worldwide musical shutdown. Called Quarantine Soirees, these online concerts will be streamed via their Facebook page and website each day at 12:45 p.m. MDT.

For more details on these and other online concerts, check out this list.