Watch: Andrea Bocelli’s Record-Shattering Performance Fills The Empty Streets Of Milan With Hope

The video begins with a flyover of the nearly empty streets of Milan, Italy, a stark reminder of the coronavirus' effects on every country and community on Earth. The City and the Duomo of Milan invited international superstar Andrea Bocelli to present songs of comfort and hope from their empty cathedral to the world on Easter Sunday.

"On the day in which we celebrate the trust in a life that triumphs, I'm happy and honored to answer 'Si' to the invitation from the city and Duomo of Milan," Bocelli said. "I believe in the strength of praying together. I believe in the Christian Easter, a universal symbol of rebirth that everyone, whether they are believers or not, truly needs right now. Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we will hug this wounded Earth's pulsing heart."

Bocelli presented five liturgical pieces in his powerful and moving tenor voice, including "Ave Maria" and finishing the concert with the spiritual "Amazing Grace". More than three million people watched the concert in real time and another 34 million have viewed the set since then, proving the power of music to bring people together has not been diminished during this trying time.

