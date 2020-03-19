7:28 a.m. — San Miguel County shelters in place

Officials in San Miguel County, home to Telluride, have ordered people to shelter in place due to the novel coronavirus. The order instructs people to limit their movement outside of their homes to only quote "essential activities." That includes buying food or medication, to exercise while maintaining social distancing or to work at an essential business. The order lasts until April 3.

The county has had no confirmed cases of COVID-19 but officials say medical workers suspect they may be treating people with the virus. It was also announced Wednesday that the county, through a public-private partnership, will test all residents free of charge. Timeline and locations are still being worked out.

— Andrew Villegas

7:11 a.m. — The state will use testing to try and get a sense of a scale on the spread

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said it is going to use its resources to get tests into communities that have not yet had it so they can get a sense of the spread of the disease.

A temporary site will open in Pueblo today with support from the county health department and the Colorado National Guard. No details on the testing center have been provided yet.

In a statement, Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist, said, "It’s critical that we are gathering data in all areas of the state, especially areas where there hasn’t been a lot of testing."

More sites are soon expected to open across Colorado and will be pre-selected to serve high-risk patients, the state health department said. No walk-up or drive-up service will be offered.

— Jim Hill

6:38 a.m. — Colorado gets serious about social distancing

The latest public health order from the Polis administration kicked in at midnight today. On Wednesday, schools were ordered closed to in-person learning until at least April 17 and gatherings were limited to no more than 10 people for the next 30 days.

From the order:

Effective at 12:01 AM on March 19, 2020, all mass gatherings shall be limited to no more than ten (10) people. Gatherings subject to this Order include, but are not limited to, community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based events, sporting events with spectators, concerts, conventions, fundraisers, parades, fairs, festivals, and any similar event or activity that brings together (10) or more persons in a single room or space at the same time in a venue such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, private club, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space. Public Health Order 20-23

"Engage in social distancing," Polis said on Wednesday. "What you're doing is you're jeopardizing the lives of your friends and their families and their relatives. So be smart here."

The order to limit groups doesn't apply in a few key situations, chief among them going to the grocery store. You'll still be able to shop as you need. Other places for "normal-ish" gatherings include the airport, bus and train stops, the pharmacy and health care facilities. Please remember though to practice good social distancing of at least 6 feet between persons if you find yourself in these situations.

— Jim Hill

6:21 a.m. — Where cases stand this morning

Colorado currently has 216 known positive cases of COVID-19. Twenty-six people are hospitalized, more than 2,300 people tested and there have been two deaths — one in Weld and the other in El Paso County.

The virus has been identified in 20 counties. Denver and Eagle counties still lead the number of cases: 43 and 39, respectively.