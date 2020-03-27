CPR Classical’s New Programming: Concerts At Home And Music for Kids

Two new music features have begun airing on CPR Classical this week to better meet your needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Music Room Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. MDT

What does your family want to hear? Every morning at 10:30 a.m. we'll play a hit piece of music that kids and parents love to stimulate learning and discussion about the classics. Email your requests to themusicroom@cpr.org or call us at 720-222-9501. Tell us your name, city, what you want to hear, and why the piece is important to you. We'd also love to know how you or your kids are coping with the transition to online learning.

CPR Classical's Concerts at Home Fridays at 12:30 p.m. MDT

Sit back and enjoy a classical concert from the best seat in your house! Each Friday CPR Classical breathes life into some of the concerts that have been canceled by bringing the music to you. In these trying times it’s important to remember the robust classical musical community we have in Colorado. We'll recreate the concert experience by showcasing pieces that were scheduled to be played in concert halls this spring from groups like the Colorado Symphony, Boulder Philharmonic, Fort Collins Symphony, and Jefferson Symphony Orchestra.

Listen to CPR Classical on your radio at 88.1 FM in Denver, stream the music on this website by clicking on "Listen Live", or by asking your smart speaker to "Play CPR Classical." (Find other ways to listen.)