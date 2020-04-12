Live, From A Safe Distance, It’s Easter Sunday In Colorado

In his daily message of hope on Friday, Jason King, the lead pastor of Faith Bible Chapel in Arvada, said belief in Christ means no flood or storm will ever overtake you.

On Sunday, a nearly full church parking lot for a drive-in Easter service suggested that perhaps spring snow and the coronavirus should be added to his list.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Lead Pastor Jason King speaks to worshipers in their cars.

“We realize that there is a physical impact on people getting out and congregating with this virus but there's also an emotional impact for people being socially secluded," King told CPR News last week as churches prepared for similar drive-in or virtual services. "So we just felt like this was the best way that we could serve our people and encourage them.”

As congregants raised their hands in praise through open car windows, or sipped coffee, they demonstrated their faith while staying in observance of social distancing regulations, doing their part to ease the spread of the pandemic by staying in their cars.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A congregant demonstrates during a drive-in Easter church service.

With everyone parked facing west toward a pair of shipping containers topped by a giant screen projecting inspiring messages, congregants tuned their radios to a specific FM frequency. Outside, you couldn't hear a word -- a testament to these unusual times.

As the morning's snow began to clear they first listened to Pastor Nathan Walker and colleague Joel Carpenter offer songs of praise. Then Pastor King took a turn at the microphone for an Easter message. Throughout the roughly half-hour service, car horns honked in place of a chorus of "amen" when folks felt the need to exclaim their faith.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Faith Bible Chapel in Arvada held a drive-in Easter church service Sunday morning.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News