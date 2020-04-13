Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today

— Jim Hill

7: 33 a.m — Tele Town Halls are how our Congress folk get the job done, with a little help from Polis

Virtual town halls have become a major way Colorado policymakers are connecting with the public — to answer questions and try to provide updates about what’s going on at the federal, state and local levels. And the effort has crossed party lines.

Recently, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis joined Republican Sen. Cory Gardner for one of these events, to speak about how they've worked together.

“And he's been extremely helpful in making introductions for the state of Colorado to suppliers in Vietnam and South Korea,” Polis told Coloradans on the call, referring to Gardner’s seat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Gardner’s Senate seat is one that Democrats would like to flip in November.

Polis, who served in the House before he became governor, has made the rounds of Congressional town halls. Conor Cahill, a spokesman for Polis, said the governor has had near-daily phone calls with members of the delegation throughout this public health crisis.

“He wants to ensure Coloradans have the ability to hear from him and his administration directly during this challenging time for our state,” Cahill said. “He has worked with and dug in with the federal delegation to ensure federal dollars flow back to Colorado’s small businesses, and hardworking people”

Polis has also joined Democratic Reps. Joe Neguse and Jason Crow at their virtual town halls. Crow said the governor told all members of the delegation he'd be willing to participate.

“And I think it just shows the extent to which the elected officials in this state are committed to working together,” Crow said.

The governor, Cahill said, understands the virus does not care about people’s political leanings. The effort pulls on the governor’s past federal experience and relationships with the delegation.

Polis is expected to join Democratic representative Ed Perlmutter for a telephone town hall Monday evening.

Congress members have also had public health officials and local leaders participate in their constituent calls too.

— Caitlyn Kim

7:13 a.m. — Denver's Civic Center Park closed

Denver has closed Civic Center Park and nearby areas — including Lincoln Park, MacIntosh Park, Pioneer Monument and the Public Library lawn — until further notice Sunday to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Park rangers will be there for enforcement. This comes days after Denver Parks and Recreation announced it is also closing the parks at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

— Taylor Allen

6:41 a.m. — Easter Sunday mass went on at Denver’s Cathedral Basilica this weekend

The Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception was empty Sunday save for the men carrying on Easter Mass. Archbishop Samuel Joseph Aquila said it was the first time he'd seen the room empty for the holiday.

Instead, the service was live-streamed for worshippers at home in isolation.

“This is, by far, the most unique Easter that any of us have ever celebrated during our lifetime,” Aquila said from the pulpit.

But Aquila said there were blessings in this odd time. Parents have found joy in spending so much time with their kids. Hopefully, he said, that will carry on when this is all over.

— Kevin J. Beaty

6:33 a.m. — Where cases stand today

Coloradans will soon get access to more information about nursing homes where the new coronavirus has taken hold. The state had been requiring formal requests before the names of elder care facilities with outbreaks were released.