Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today
8:24 a.m. — You've heard of Zoom meetings, Zoom playdates and Zoom happy hour. Now SCOTUS will do teleconference oral arguments
The Supreme Court says it will hold arguments by teleconference in May in key cases, including President Donald Trump’s bid to shield his tax and other financial records.
The court will make live audio of the arguments available for the first time. It had previously postponed courtroom arguments for March and April because of the coronavirus.
Colorado Department of State v. Baca, the case about the 'faithless electors' is in this group — originally Attorney General Phil Weiser was going to argue the state's case at the end of this month.
— Allison Sherry, Associated Press
7:44 a.m. — A look at the bright side moment
There's a spring snowstorm out there and, thanks to the stay-at-home order, you don't really have to go outside and drive in it. At this point, you can actually roll over, pull the blankets over your head and sleep in — just like you've always threatened to do.
— Jim Hill
7: 33 a.m — Tele Town Halls are how our Congress folk get the job done, with a little help from Polis
Virtual town halls have become a major way Colorado policymakers are connecting with the public — to answer questions and try to provide updates about what’s going on at the federal, state and local levels. And the effort has crossed party lines.
Recently, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis joined Republican Sen. Cory Gardner for one of these events, to speak about how they've worked together.
“And he's been extremely helpful in making introductions for the state of Colorado to suppliers in Vietnam and South Korea,” Polis told Coloradans on the call, referring to Gardner’s seat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Gardner’s Senate seat is one that Democrats would like to flip in November.
Polis, who served in the House before he became governor, has made the rounds of Congressional town halls. Conor Cahill, a spokesman for Polis, said the governor has had near-daily phone calls with members of the delegation throughout this public health crisis.
“He wants to ensure Coloradans have the ability to hear from him and his administration directly during this challenging time for our state,” Cahill said. “He has worked with and dug in with the federal delegation to ensure federal dollars flow back to Colorado’s small businesses, and hardworking people”
Polis has also joined Democratic Reps. Joe Neguse and Jason Crow at their virtual town halls. Crow said the governor told all members of the delegation he'd be willing to participate.
“And I think it just shows the extent to which the elected officials in this state are committed to working together,” Crow said.
The governor, Cahill said, understands the virus does not care about people’s political leanings. The effort pulls on the governor’s past federal experience and relationships with the delegation.
Polis is expected to join Democratic representative Ed Perlmutter for a telephone town hall Monday evening.
Congress members have also had public health officials and local leaders participate in their constituent calls too.
— Caitlyn Kim
7:13 a.m. — Denver's Civic Center Park closed
Denver has closed Civic Center Park and nearby areas — including Lincoln Park, MacIntosh Park, Pioneer Monument and the Public Library lawn — until further notice Sunday to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Park rangers will be there for enforcement. This comes days after Denver Parks and Recreation announced it is also closing the parks at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
— Taylor Allen
6:41 a.m. — Easter Sunday mass went on at Denver’s Cathedral Basilica this weekend
The Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception was empty Sunday save for the men carrying on Easter Mass. Archbishop Samuel Joseph Aquila said it was the first time he'd seen the room empty for the holiday.
Instead, the service was live-streamed for worshippers at home in isolation.
“This is, by far, the most unique Easter that any of us have ever celebrated during our lifetime,” Aquila said from the pulpit.
But Aquila said there were blessings in this odd time. Parents have found joy in spending so much time with their kids. Hopefully, he said, that will carry on when this is all over.
— Kevin J. Beaty
6:33 a.m. — Where cases stand today
Coloradans will soon get access to more information about nursing homes where the new coronavirus has taken hold. The state had been requiring formal requests before the names of elder care facilities with outbreaks were released.
Now they say, starting Wednesday, the state public health department plans to release reports every week. That data will show outbreaks, confirmed positive cases and deaths related to COVID-19 at elder care facilities.
There are 7,303 known positive cases of the coronavirus in Colorado, of which 1,417 have been hospitalized and 290 have died. Case numbers are influenced by how much testing is going on and that’s extremely limited and inconsistent across the state's counties.
As of the state's Sunday update, there have been 68 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.
— Rachael Estabrook, Jim Hill
