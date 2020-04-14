Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today

In a legal filing this week in response to that lawsuit, the sheriff said he is cleaning the jail more often and providing inmates with soap and Clorox wipes. He also has health screening pods for incoming inmates. Reams said he lacks authority to release people from jail because of the pandemic. when a judge has ordered them to be there.

6:28 a.m. — Greeley beef plant shuts down for 2 weeks

A major meatpacking plant in Greeley where two workers died of the coronavirus will be closed until April 24 while its owner, JBS USA, works with state and federal authorities to arrange testing for its 5,000 workers.

The company said it will sanitize the plant, pay workers during the closure and adopt other measures to end the outbreak. On Monday, Gov. Jared Polis said he spoke to Vice President Mike Pence to arrange testing kits for the plant.

Health authorities say at least 43 plant workers have tested positive, and that 14 of them were hospitalized.

6:15 a.m. — The state's latest COVID-19 data

Colorado has passed another threshold when it comes to deaths. There have now been 308 deaths due to complications from COVID-19. There are 7,691 known positive cases and the cumulative total who have been hospitalized stands at 1,493.