Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know This Weekend

9:33 a.m. — About that alert you just got

Dan Schneider / CPR News

It seems like an eternity ago, but just this past Monday night, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced he'd extend the stay-at-home order through April 26. It was originally set to expire today, which is why your phone just freaked out like that.

Polis said on Monday he hoped the state could lift restrictions sooner than the current federal guidance, which lasts through April 30, and that, "We are not just hoping, but working hard to be able to end as many of these devastating limitations on movement and commerce as quickly as possible."

He added, "The data and the science tells us that staying at home is our best chance, our only chance, to avoid a catastrophic loss of life — the deaths of thousands of our friends, our neighbors, our family members."

— Rachel Estabrook

8:19 a.m. — What we know about the virus' spread

Good morning. I hope you get outside (in a socially-distanced way, of course) to enjoy the last warm day for a while.

Meantime, here's what we know going into the weekend:

Two hundred fifty people have now died related to COVID-19 in Colorado. Another 1,312 people have been hospitalized with known symptoms of the virus, though we don't know how many of those have since recovered. And we learned of five more outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities, bringing the total across Colorado to 59.

CPR News revealed late yesterday evening that one of those facilities has had 19 people die related to the new coronavirus; 14 are confirmed and five await final test results or other confirmation. That facility, like many others that have outbreaks right now, have recently been flagged by the state public health department for infection control issues.

Wondering when this whole thing might end? Here are some numbers to watch — and how to make sense of these daily changes in the data.