Gardner Leads The 2020 Colorado Senate Race In Cash

Republican Sen. Cory Gardner has nearly $9.6 million cash on hand for his reelection bid, according to the latest quarterly fundraising numbers his campaign released on Wednesday.

That’s nearly twice as much in the bank as former two-term Gov. John Hickenlooper has. Gardner’s leading Democratic rival ended the quarter with $4.9 million available.

“Every day, our grassroots supporters continue to keep our momentum strong on the path to November,” Gardner campaign manager Casey Contres said.

Contres said the available cash will give Gardner’s campaign the necessary resources to defeat “the far left” in 2020.

The Democratic primary to challenge Gardner is still underway, but Hickenlooper has made the primary ballot and has led the field in fundraising. Hickenlooper reported raising $4.1 million last quarter, outpacing Gardner who raised nearly $2.5 million.

“This current crisis has been hard on everyone but underscores the need for change in Washington,” Hickenlooper press secretary Ammar Moussa said. “Our grassroots army has been generous during this difficult time with their money, their time, and their support.”

Former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff handily won the party’s March precinct caucuses, making it likely he will secure enough support at the upcoming state convention to qualify for the ballot. His campaign has not yet released his first-quarter fundraising numbers.

On Wednesday the Democratic primary field got a bit smaller. Trish Zornio, a scientist and educator, suspended her long-shot campaign. Zornio thanked her supporters on Twitter.

Several other Democrats are still trying to secure a spot on the Democratic Primary ballot, including Lorena Garcia, Stephany Rose Spaulding and Michelle Ferrigno Warren. Candidates have said campaigning during the COVID-19 pandemic has made that effort even more challenging.