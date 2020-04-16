Need Some Socially Distant Entertainment? Check Out These Books In Isolation
Books can be good companions — especially when Coloradans are being asked to strictly limit their social activities.
So, we called on our favorite book experts to give us some great book ideas for life in isolation. All of the books have connections to Colorado or the West.
Nicole Magistro is owner of The Bookworm of Edwards and Bethany Strout is the buyer for the Tattered Cover Bookstore.
Magistro's Picks
- Run to the Finish: The Everyday Runner's Guide to Avoiding Injury, Ignoring the Clock, and Loving the Run — Amanda Brooks
- Barry Sonnenfeld, Call Your Mother: Memoirs of a Neurotic Filmmaker — Barry Sonnenfeld
- The Monkey Mind Meditation Deck: 30 Fun Ways for Kids to Chill Out, Tune In, and Open Up — Carolyn Kanjuro and Alexander Vidal
- Tiny Dino Worlds: Create Your Own Prehistoric Habitats — Christine Bayles Kortsch
Bethany's Picks
- How Much of These Hills is Gold — C Pam Zhang
- Hidden Valley Road — Robert Kolker
- Prairie Lotus — Linda Sue Park
- National Parks of the USA: Activity Book — Claire Grace
