‘Thank God For Zoom’: Support Groups, Like So Much Of Daily Life During Coronavirus, Have Moved Online

Jennifer Gerise Lee’s home in Grand Junction is like a command center for her emotional wellness.

It’s decorated with things that make her happy: a fall-themed tapestry, strings of hearts and a year-round Christmas tree. It’s a sanctuary where she can paint, read self-help books and write songs, no matter what’s happening outside.

The worldwide grip of the coronavirus, however, has been impossible to keep out.

The other night, alone in her apartment, Lee went through an eruption of panic attacks, one after another. They were the first she’d suffered in 20 years.

“It was like this cold, icy fear that I felt through my chest and my body,” she recounted afterward. “There was no sleep. There's been no sleep for me for days.”

Lee has paranoid schizophrenia and dissociative identity disorder. She used to call the FBI with tips she thought were true but weren’t, and that sometimes led to asking officers out on dates. Years of therapy and medication helped though; the voices in her head remained, but the messages they relayed were less dire and more mundane.

That was, until the pandemic, and its accompanying isolation.

“Since this COVID thing has been going on, my voices have changed,” she said, “and now they're saying things like: ‘You're going to die a horrible, painful, slow death.’”

While life right now is hard on everyone, navigating the invisible threat of this disease is especially tough for people who already deal with mental illness. To make the situation even harder, social distancing and “stay-at-home” orders mean they can’t even sit alongside others who understand and can help them through. In normal times, Lee attends two support groups a day, a routine she dearly misses now.

As a replacement, she's turned to the same technology many offices, classrooms, and families use to stay connected.

“Thank God for Zoom,” she said.

Meeting over a computer screen isn’t the same, of course; there are no hugs, no holding hands and the meetings are far less frequent. But without these video check-ins, Lee said she'd “be crying my eyes out every day.”

Virtual check-ins also help behavioral health workers stay in touch with the clients they know need them more than ever right now. The new coronavirus, and the isolation it’s caused, is a huge trigger for many people, especially those who were already struggling.