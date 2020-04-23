As An Unprecedented School Year Comes To An End, The Summer And Fall Ahead Don’t Have Clearer Answers Either

Englewood Schools in Metro Denver is one of many that will celebrate with parades. One rural district will hold a modified graduation on the football field with families watching in cars and the local TV and radio stations broadcasting. To celebrate graduation, the Town of Hayden in northwest Colorado will post a banner of each graduating senior on light posts on Main Street.

Jeffco Public Schools, the state’s second-largest district and one that has access to two local stadiums, has planned graduations for the first two weeks of August — with social distancing.

“We wanted to have it early enough that they weren't heading off to colleges or work or life experiences, but late enough that we gave this virus as much time as we could to reach a lower level, that the school district contributes to flattening that curve by not creating opportunities or vectors for this virus to spread,” superintendent Jason Glass said.

Glass says the district will monitor what best practices will be in place in August.

Commissioner Anthes says celebrations depend on local conditions.

“Those are dependent on how many graduates you have, where would the location be, what region are you in? What does the local health data say about that region? And then thinking very carefully about guests,” he said.

Kids will return to school eventually, but the money for school budgets lost in the crisis may not.

Superintendents also asked the governor to consider changes to the school accountability system given lost learning during the COVID-19 school closures. It is unclear how many students have not been able to or are not engaging in remote learning. Teachers report remote learning does not allow them to adequately make sure each child understands and has mastered new material.

“The governor expects that with your remote learning strategies, students will begin next year at grade level,” the letter stated.

Weighing heavily on the minds of all superintendents is the state budget and the toll that reduced tax revenue will take on school funding. Superintendents asked Polis to prioritize education when the legislature resumes in May. Many districts are preparing for steep budget cuts, but cannot accurately plan until lawmakers receive updated revenue forecasts.

“He and legislators understand there should be no unfunded mandates on districts associated with new protocols that may be required for the COVID-19 response,” the letter states.

In other calls with rural superintendents, Miles is hearing superintendents say that while they’re troubleshooting remote learning every day, can’t help but reimagine “what this world looks like if we can be in-person.” And when kids do return to school, there may be different schedules, health protocols and classroom configurations to figure out, Miles said.

And, he added, superintendents are consistently relaying messages like this:

“We’re doing the best that we can, but we can’t fool ourselves, this is no replacement for what we really do on a day-to-day basis in schools.”