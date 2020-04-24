9:23 a.m. — Polis to speak today

The governor will hold a remote briefing today between 1-1:30 p.m. MDT. CPR News will carry his remarks live and will make more details available once we have them.

8:19 a.m. — Denver will ask residents to stay at home through May 8

During an online city meeting Thursday, Mayor Michael Hancock said Denver is not prepared to relax its restrictions. Denverite and CPR News obtained audio of the recorded comments.

Hancock said the metro area still cannot test enough people or trace the contacts of those who are infected for him to lift the order. Denver has reported more cases of COVID-19 than any other Colorado county. The statewide stay-at-home order is set to expire this Sunday. Denver's own order currently goes through the end of April.

Mayor Hancock said he'll make a public announcement later this morning.

— David Sachs

8:00 a.m. — JBS meat plant in Greeley reopens today

The JBS facility was ordered to close for two weeks for employee testing for the novel coronavirus and disinfection on April 10, but that order has been set aside in favor of a new agreement.

According to the company, it allows them to reopen so long as they do daily symptom screening, testing and provide PPE and social distancing in the plant. Workers, however, say the layout of the facility makes social distancing impossible. Weld County and JBS have not responded to questions about the details of this new agreement.

— Natalia Navarro

7:33 a.m. — The NFL is just like us. They had to draft from home on their laptops last night

Nothing is normal right now, but the NFL was a schedule to keep so we were all treated to a televised Zoom-style first round of the draft on Thursday night.

Yet, for all the changes to this year's NFL draft, things looked and sounded somewhat normal. Quarterbacks were in demand. Ohio State and the Southeastern Conference dominated the picks. The Patriots traded out of the first round. And Commissioner Roger Goodell even got booed, if only digitally.

Joe Burrow is already popular in Ohio, where he became a prep star and played at Ohio State. He gets a chance to return home and try to salvage the Cincinnati Bengals, who took him with the first overall pick in the NFL draft.

The Denver Broncos picked 15th and got some help for QB Drew Lock by selecting Crimson Tide wide receiver Jerry Jeudy — considered one of the top wide receivers in this year's class. This offseason marks the first in four years that general manager John Elway has an established starter at quarterback. He promised to build around Lock in the draft.

The second and third rounds of the draft continue Friday night at 5 p.m. MDT and the final rounds are on Saturday.

— Corey H. Jones, Jim Hill, Associated Press

7:05 a.m. — Eagle County is 1st with exemption from statewide restrictions

Gov. Polis appeared over video conference to congratulate a small group of county officials on Thursday. It was a ceremonial appearance that granted local officials the authority to set their own guidelines.

“It is really appropriate that one of the first and hardest-hit counties is the first to really have your act together in a way that has the full confidence and support of the state of Colorado,” he said.

After an early outbreak at Vail resort, Eagle county public and private health leaders instituted early restrictions and the county has put together robust testing and contact tracing for suspected COVID-19 cases. Even with the exemption, Eagle County will still loosen its coronavirus restrictions on work and public life in much the same way as the state is, and at the same time, starting Monday.

— Dan Boyce

6:45 a.m. — Aurora Walmart closed

Health officials have closed down the Walmart in Aurora at 14000 East Exposition, in the City Center, after COVID-19 spread among employees there. Tri-County Health Department said three coronavirus deaths are linked to the site — one of which was an employee there.

Officials say a 72-year-old female employee and her husband are among the dead. In addition, a 69-year-old security contractor who worked at the store has also died. Officials say six more employees at the Walmart have also tested positive and did not offer a timeline for reopening.

The order was issued by Tri-County following complaints about no social distancing, too many people in the store at once and employees without mask or face coverings.

— Andrew Villegas

6:35 a.m. — Where cases stand this Friday

As of Thursday afternoon, Colorado now has 11,262 known positive cases of the novel coronavirus. There have been 552 deaths since the first cases were detected in early March.

The state is on the precipice of slowly reopening when the statewide stay-at-home order expires on Sunday. In its place, there will be a new series of protocols known as "Safer-at-home" that Gov. Jared Polis introduced on Monday. Several counties are looking to maintain local control and will either institute their own stricter measures or in other cases, seek an exemption from the state.