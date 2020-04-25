Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know This Weekend

8:18 a.m. — Life might change for you starting on Monday, depending where you live

Happy Saturday. Normally Saturday is important because it marks the weekend. Today it's important because the countdown is on to Monday, when some Coloradans will see their lives start to creep back towards "normal." Other Coloradans won't see much change at all.

Gov. Jared Polis plans to release more information tomorrow about what the next phase of the state's restrictions on public life look like. Generally, we know Colorado is going from "stay at home" to "safer at home," which means businesses will slowly start to open back up, though Polis would still very much like you to maintain social distancing and wear a mask in public for the foreseeable future.

“I think the first thing that Coloradans can expect to see this Monday is curbside pickup for retail businesses,” Polis said yesterday. Also, elective medical procedures will be allowed again, and real estate showings can start with protections.

But many counties — including Denver, Boulder, Jefferson, Adams and Arapahoe in the metro area — will continue stricter stay-at-home rules. Read much more about that here.

— Rachel Estabrook

Friday's Blog Updates