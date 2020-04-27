Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today

9:13 a.m. — Will workers feel comfortable going back to work?

Some Coloradans who will be allowed to return to work in the coming weeks aren't comfortable with the idea. Tiara Campbell, who lives in Arvada with her teenage son and works at a dog grooming salon, said she can't go back to work.

"Unfortunately, I don't have child care that I can afford and I definitely don't have child care that would do schoolwork with a teenager."

Employers have their own dilemma — to balance the threat of bankruptcy and legal risks along with employees' health. Employment attorney Bryan Kuhn said that state's "Employers are in a catch-22 and employees are in a catch-22 on this thing."

He predicts thousands of court battles will spring from businesses reopening. The state will allow personal service businesses to open on Friday, though some counties have extended their restrictions.

— Andrew Kenney

8:52 a.m. — Polis to speak today

The governor will deliver an update on the state's response to the coronavirus from the west foyer of the state Capitol. His remarks are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and Colorado Public Radio will carry live coverage. Find a signal near you or ask your smart speaker to "Play CPR News."

8:33 a.m. — The Aurora Walmart that closed last week is now reopen

The Walmart in Aurora City Center, at 14000 E Exposition Ave, that was closed by health officials after a COVID-19 outbreak among employees has been reopened.

Tri-County health officials allowed the store to reopen Sunday after it was cleaned and disinfected by a third-party contractor. One employee and one security contractor who worked at the store died after becoming infected. Officials say there are 11 other confirmed coronavirus cases linked to the outbreak.

— Andrew Villegas

8:00 a.m. — Will businesses feel comfortable reopening?

Gov. Polis will allow businesses across Colorado to begin to reopen this week in certain cases. But some are still worried about the spread of the coronavirus, even if they can start bringing customers back.

Tom Johnston and his wife, both in their 70s, run the Mineral Adit Rockshop in Colorado Springs. They plan to wait a few more weeks to see how the virus spreads with more businesses open before they plan to reopen their shop. And once they do start their business again, they'll only allow one customer at a time by appointment only.

"I don't want to die, I don't want to die," he said. "And so, when someone calls and wants a mineral, I'm going to wear a mask and gloves and hope that they'll buy, you know?"