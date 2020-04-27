Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today
9:13 a.m. — Will workers feel comfortable going back to work?
Some Coloradans who will be allowed to return to work in the coming weeks aren't comfortable with the idea. Tiara Campbell, who lives in Arvada with her teenage son and works at a dog grooming salon, said she can't go back to work.
"Unfortunately, I don't have child care that I can afford and I definitely don't have child care that would do schoolwork with a teenager."
Employers have their own dilemma — to balance the threat of bankruptcy and legal risks along with employees' health. Employment attorney Bryan Kuhn said that state's "Employers are in a catch-22 and employees are in a catch-22 on this thing."
He predicts thousands of court battles will spring from businesses reopening. The state will allow personal service businesses to open on Friday, though some counties have extended their restrictions.
— Andrew Kenney
8:52 a.m. — Polis to speak today
The governor will deliver an update on the state's response to the coronavirus from the west foyer of the state Capitol. His remarks are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and Colorado Public Radio will carry live coverage. Find a signal near you or ask your smart speaker to "Play CPR News."
8:33 a.m. — The Aurora Walmart that closed last week is now reopen
The Walmart in Aurora City Center, at 14000 E Exposition Ave, that was closed by health officials after a COVID-19 outbreak among employees has been reopened.
Tri-County health officials allowed the store to reopen Sunday after it was cleaned and disinfected by a third-party contractor. One employee and one security contractor who worked at the store died after becoming infected. Officials say there are 11 other confirmed coronavirus cases linked to the outbreak.
— Andrew Villegas
8:00 a.m. — Will businesses feel comfortable reopening?
Gov. Polis will allow businesses across Colorado to begin to reopen this week in certain cases. But some are still worried about the spread of the coronavirus, even if they can start bringing customers back.
Tom Johnston and his wife, both in their 70s, run the Mineral Adit Rockshop in Colorado Springs. They plan to wait a few more weeks to see how the virus spreads with more businesses open before they plan to reopen their shop. And once they do start their business again, they'll only allow one customer at a time by appointment only.
"I don't want to die, I don't want to die," he said. "And so, when someone calls and wants a mineral, I'm going to wear a mask and gloves and hope that they'll buy, you know?"
However, businesses that want to can start to offer curbside pickup of items starting this morning. And can allow customers back through their doors on Friday, provided they implement best practices. Many counties, however, have their own stay-at-home orders still in place.
— Dan Boyce
7:29 a.m. — Leprino Foods' Fort Morgan plant shut down because of positive coronavirus cases
The cheese company will remain closed for at least five days after testing revealed a high number of people who tested positive for COVID-19. The exact number has not been released at this time. The company began testing on April 19 and said it will finish testing all 350 employees by Monday.
During the five-day closure, the company will do a deep cleaning of the facility. All employees that were scheduled to work will still be paid. The company also says that employees over the high-risk of 65 won't be expected to be at the facility but will still get paid until further notice.
— Taylor Allen
7:06 a.m. — Where cases stand
As of Sunday afternoon, Colorado has seen 13,441 known positive cases of the novel coronavirus. There have been 680 deaths.
The death count fluctuated over the weekend due to the state finding and removing duplicates that were entered in the data. The state also introduced a batch of data from outside labs on Friday, which gave the appearance of a spike. You can learn a little more about that here.
A note about the coronavirus data: CPR News tracks and graphs the "reported by date" data provided by the state of Colorado. This data lags by 24 hours or more, is subject to revision and in some instances, cases take time for the state to confirm, so some prior counts may change. You can learn more about the challenges the state faces with the data in this report.
— Jim Hill
6:37 a.m. — Colorado now rolls with 'safer-at-home,' which is kinda like 'stay-at-home'
The statewide stay-at-home order expired yesterday, which means some restrictions on public life have eased up today — in some places.
Several metro counties have extended their local stay-at-home orders until May 8. The rules you have to follow now depend entirely on where you live.
Many counties — including El Paso and Larimer — will follow the governor's schedule: retail businesses can begin curbside pickup today and open their doors on Friday, as long as they take safety precautions. Offices will be allowed to bring workers back starting next week.
On the opposite end of the scale, the state has allowed some counties to lift even more restrictions. Eagle and Mesa counties have both been granted waivers, and Custer and Fremont have applied for them.
You'll still need to wear a mask if you go outside on essential needs and you'll still need to wash your hands.
As Gov. Jared Polis has said before, “when in doubt, just stay home. I mean, that's the safest thing.”
— Jim Hill, Megan Verlee
Our lives have changed ...
