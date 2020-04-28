Colorado Coronavirus Updates: What You Need To Know Today

— Jim Hill

9:00 a.m. — Denver dips into TABOR reserves

On Monday, Denver City Council unanimously approved taking $17 million out of its Taxpayer's Bill of Rights Reserve money to help with shelter costs and medical supplies during the outbreak.

The city has $35 million left in its TABOR reserves for this year, according to council documents, and will have to replenish the fund in 2021, said Julie Smith, a spokeswoman with the Denver Department of Finance. Denver has spent about $22 million on its response to the coronavirus.

— David Sachs

8:37 a.m. — A roundup of a few cities who have adopted mandatory mask orders

Several Colorado towns are ordering people to wear face masks now that the statewide stay-at-home order has partially lifted in favor of the new safer-at-home order.

Aspen City Council approved a public health order Monday that requires face masks to be worn inside businesses and outdoors where 6 feet of distance can't be guaranteed.

“I see far too many people not wearing masks in the grocery stores,” councilmember Rachel Richards, and City Market employee, told The Aspen Daily News. “It starts to feel silly that you are doing it but half of your customers aren't.”

Glenwood Springs also extended its own order for people to wear masks outside the home. Everyone in Wheat Ridge must wear a mask when going into essential businesses like grocery stores. Boulder is also considering a similar public health order.

— Natalia Navarro

8:02 a.m. — Polis on masks and people of color

While health officials urge everyone to wear a mask when out in public, the state acknowledges that for people of color, wearing face masks can put them at risk of racist assumptions. At his press conference Monday, Gov. Polis said no one should have to be afraid of wearing a mask.

"We need to show complete social acceptance of anybody who's making the right choice to wear that mask," he said. "Because they are doing it for your sake, for their sake, and the sake of our community."

The Colorado Office of Health Equity released information explaining the potential dangers of wearing a face mask for black and brown communities. They say people should not "be treated with fear or like a criminal for doing their part to protect the community."

— Claire Cleveland

7:47 a.m. — About state testing...

State health officials say supply chain problems for testing goods are behind the low testing rates for COVID-19 among Coloradans.

Dr. Jill Hunsaker Ryan is the head of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. She told CPR's Colorado Matters that the state is short on swabs and other materials needed to make the tests.

"The other curious thing about this novel virus is that there's asymptomatic transmission," Hunsaker Ryan said. "People can be infected, can be contagious and they have no idea that they have COVID-19 and they're transmitting it, so of course that also hampers our disease containment measures."

Officials say in absence of widespread testing, strict social distancing will help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

— Ryan Warner, Andrew Villegas

7:29 a.m. — Pitkin County extends stay-at-home order through May 8

Public health officials say the extension will give them more time to prepare for preventing a surge of COVID-19 after the county moves to a "safer-at-home" order. On Thursday, the Pitkin County Board of Health plans to discuss proper protocols for businesses during that next phase.

Read Pitkin County's extended public order.

— Corey H. Jones

7:07 a.m. — 64% of Coloradans support a policy of staying home to slow the spread

A new survey finds Coloradans are largely on board with staying at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus — despite the broad economic impact.

The polls, taken in mid-April and conducted by Healthier Colorado and the Colorado Health Foundation, found that more than 60 percent of Coloradans back a policy of staying at home to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Even though the majority of those polled backed the state's response, there was a split along political lines: those who leaned Democratic favored staying at home over reopening the economy, while those who identified as Republican favored opening up the state.

— John Daley

6:31 a.m. — Here we go, day 2 of safer-at-home

Parts of Colorado began allowing elective surgeries and other activities after Gov. Polis eased some restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus. However, the Denver area remained under strict stay-home orders.

Polis thanked residents on Monday from the state Capitol for adhering to the stay-at-home order that expired on Sunday, saying it had slowed the growth of new coronavirus cases, produced declining virus-related hospitalizations and allowed the state to build hospital bed capacity, recruit health workers and seek medical equipment.