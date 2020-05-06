Was It Tchaikovsky Or Was It Brahms? Test Your Knowledge Of Two Giant Composers Born on May 7

What are the odds that two classical greats were born on the very same date of May 7, seven years apart? Brahms was born in 1833. Tchaikovsky in 1840.

Born about 2,000 miles apart, Peter Tchaikovsky hailed from an industrial town in western Russia (Votkinsk). He composed the Nutcracker, the very famous ballet performed every Christmas. Johannes Brahms was born in a major port city in northern Germany (Hamburg) and composed a whole string of Hungarian Dances.

Test your knowledge to see how much you know about these two iconic composers that CPR Classical is celebrating on this day.