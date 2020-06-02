Video: Polis Acknowledges Colorado Protests As He Worries About The Public Health Risk

Update 3:17 p.m.

In a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis reacted to the death of George Floyd, who was killed while in police custody. Polis said that what happened to Floyd was "brutal, wrong, inhumane and was murder."

The governor said he was glad that the officer has been brought up on murder charges but he, like many others, is awaiting charges against the other three whom he calls complicit.

"No one in our nation is above the rule of law," he said. "Justice will be served."

The governor spoke about the exercise of First Amendment rights but asked that protestors do it as safely as possible. The governor said that he's kept up at night by a possible increase in the spread of coronavirus by the protests. He encouraged everyone who has protested in the past few days to get tested at the free site at Pepsi Center.

Briefings had occurred consistently on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until recently. Polis skipped the Memorial Day holiday and decided to delay by a day this week in response to ongoing protests.

As of Monday, 26,577 coronavirus cases had been identified in Colorado. 1,458 people have died with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Just over 188,000 people have been tested in Colorado.

CPR News will carry the governor's briefing live both on-air and online. Listen in by clicking Listen Live above, find a station or a stream for all your devices, or watch the embedded video.

Note: The governor's briefings don't always start right on time, but CPR News will join the broadcast as soon as it begins.