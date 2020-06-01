After Days Of Protest And Calling In National Guard, Polis Stays Silent On Monday

Gov. Jared Polis has made Monday press conferences part of his routine during the coronavirus pandemic.

For five of the past six weeks, he's maintained a regular schedule, speaking to the press every Monday, Wednesday and Friday with updates on restrictions, infection numbers and more. The only Monday he missed was Memorial Day.

However, this week, as nightly unrest continues in and around Colorado's Capitol, the governor chose to forgo his Monday ritual. He will instead address the state Tuesday, according to a spokesman.

The governor's office dismissed the idea that there is any significance to Polis not speaking on Monday, pointing out that, like last week, his office was releasing new coronavirus-related guidance on the first day of the week and speaking about it the following day. Last week, however, was a holiday.

Polis' office did address the violent clashes in a statement.

“Our country is calling out for leadership during this challenging time," the statement read. "A small group of individuals who were more focused on causing unrest and damage should not overshadow the overwhelming number of people utilizing their right to free speech advocating for justice. It is the hope of Governor Polis and of all Coloradans that any future demonstrations remain peaceful, and considering the public health crisis, with successful social distancing."

The governor's office said its staff worked with members of the Black Legislative Caucus to distribute masks to peaceful protesters over the weekend. They also noted that the National Guard members mobilized by Polis over the weekend are not the same members involved in the COVID-19 response mission.