Ethics Commission Concludes Hickenlooper Violated Colorado’s Gift Ban For Public Officials

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Colorado’s Independent Ethics Commission on Friday concluded former governor John Hickenlooper violated the state’s ban on valuable gifts to public officials in 2018.

A group run by a former Republican House Speaker accused Hickenlooper of violating state laws and rules by attending a ritzy conference and traveling on various occasions aboard private planes controlled by wealthy friends.

“If we allow this kind of special, privately financed treatment for elected officials, it just kind of accentuates the cynicism” of voters, said commissioner Bill Leone. The commission found Hickenlooper guilty of the first violation just after 4 p.m. before moving on to the other allegations.

The votes came on the second day of the hearing, which included a reluctant appearance by Hickenlooper himself. Now a U.S. Senate candidate, he answered questions for three hours from attorneys and commission members.

The five trips examined by the commission include Hickenlooper's travel to the commissioning of the U.S.S. Colorado in Connecticut. He flew on a plane owned by the homebuilder MDC and attended events funded by the company.

Commission chair Elizabeth Espinosa Krupa said that trip was allowed because Hickenlooper was performing an official state duty by speaking at the christening. “The governor was representing the state at a public event,” she said.

But other commissioners disagreed, voting 4-1 to find him guilty of that violation. “What was given to the governor in this case was far beyond what was necessary,” Leone said. He argued that the alternate interpretation would allow public officials to accept lavish treatment simply because they are public officials.

The commission did vote that two other trips Hickenlooper took were covered by exceptions to the gift ban. In split decisions, they concluded a flight on Kimball Musk's plane to the entrepreneur's wedding in Texas and a flight back to Colorado on businessman's jet after Hickenlooper's wife had a medical procedure on the East Coast both counted as "special occasions" with friends.

The commission is continuing to vote on other allegations. The IEC has not decided what sanctions, if any, Hickenlooper will face.