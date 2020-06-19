Coronavirus Has Been In Colorado For More Than 100 Days. How Are We Doing?

As some states across the country see an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Colorado seems to be making tentative strides in containing the virus.

Dr. Ivor Douglas, an ICU pulmonologist at Denver Health, said the number of patients in his ICU is far below its peak in April.

“The volume of very gravely ill patients with COVID-19 has settled to a low plateau,” Douglas said.

At the same time, he said, those patients still in the hospital have acute health problems related to the virus.

“The patients that we're caring for presently are people that have been gravely ill, many of them for well over a month and a half,” Douglas said. “We're caring for a good number of patients who are life-support dependent [and] critically ill.”

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in the state have plummeted from a high of 888 cases in mid-April to 151 in the most recent count. At the same time, hospitalizations in neighboring states like Utah and Arizona have been on the rise, with Arizona at an all-time high for the state for hospitalized patients with COVID-19.