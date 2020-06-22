Grand Junction’s Juneteenth Celebrated Today’s Social Change And The Work Left To Do

Grand Junction has stood at the confluence of the Gunnison and Colorado rivers since 1882. In those 138 years, the Western Slope city has never seen a large-scale celebration of Juneteenth. Until now.

Like the marches and vigils held here sparked by the death of George Floyd, Friday’s 2020 Juneteenth celebration is the latest sign of social change in this majority-white rural city. For a community this small, it’s a pretty big deal — especially for lifetime residents like 56-year-old Janielle Westermire.

Before all the recent social change, “nobody said anything” about racism, Westermire recounted. “It was like ‘hush, hush.’ But look what’s happening now.”

Her family has lived here for five generations, ever since her great-grandfather, a freed slave, became one of the first Black people to move to the area. To her, it feels like a conversation about race is finally starting here and it’s vital that it keeps going between everyone.

Juneteenth drew a diverse array of people, many of them young, to Lincoln Park. Throughout the evening, speakers talked about how racism can be subtle in Mesa County — and also overt.

She spoke about how in the civil rights era, there were “a few” white people who marched for equality. “But look around you, hon,” she said, gesturing to the youthful, energetic crowd gathered in Lincoln Park in the center of town. “All different colors. So, we are growing, but we still need to work some more.”

There were hundreds of people, of all different ethnicities, sitting on the grass under tall trees, reading up on Black history from temporary exhibits and waiting in line for large helpings of pulled pork, spaghetti and cornbread.