Some Elephant Butte Fire Evacuation Orders Lifted Tuesday Evening
Some Evacuation orders for the Elephant Butte Fire in Jefferson County will be lifted at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Residents who live on the north side of Buffalo Park Road between Le Masters Road and South Jackpine Road, north and south on Le Masters Road, Buffalo Creek Road, Buffalo Creek Drive and South Elk Ridge Road are still under evacuation orders.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies will be stationed at checkpoints to make sure only residents are returning to the area.
The fire is 25 percent contained and has burned about 50 acres. Helicopters have dropped water on hotspots and officials said they had more control over the fire Tuesday.
Monday’s evacuation order was in place for about 1,000 homes near Evergreen.
Cooler weather and some rain helped crews battling the fire on Tuesday. Helicopters were dousing the fire with water from Evergreen Lake throughout the day.
