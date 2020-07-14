Some Elephant Butte Fire Evacuation Orders Lifted Tuesday Evening

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies will be stationed at checkpoints to make sure only residents are returning to the area.

The fire is 25 percent contained and has burned about 50 acres. Helicopters have dropped water on hotspots and officials said they had more control over the fire Tuesday.

Monday’s evacuation order was in place for about 1,000 homes near Evergreen.

Cooler weather and some rain helped crews battling the fire on Tuesday. Helicopters were dousing the fire with water from Evergreen Lake throughout the day.