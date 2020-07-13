Elephant Butte Wildfire Near Evergreen Spurs Evacuation Orders For Up To 1,000 Homes

Updated 9:22 p.m.

A wildfire burning in the foothills west of Denver has prompted the evacuation of an area where more than 1,000 people are located.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the Elephant Butte Fire is at 50 acres and is not contained. Firefighters were pulled off fighting the fire a little before 7 p.m. Monday because of lightning in the area. A brief rain came through the area, though the sheriff's office said on Facebook, "Unfortunately the rain didn’t help as much as we hoped."

Just past 8 p.m., Incident Commander & Wildland Captain Paul Amundson said on Twitter that once crews are cleared to resume, they would likely work until midnight or 1 a.m. on Tuesday, then take a break.

Officials said more than 100 people are on hand to fight the fire, including personnel from Colorado State Patrol, Jeffco Open Space and Evergreen Fire/Rescue.

The evacuation area now goes from Upper Bear Creek Road south to Brook Forest Road and east to Highway 73 — and more evacuations are likely. Officials said that residents should leave immediately and they did not expect to reverse the evacuation order Monday night.