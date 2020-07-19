Dueling Rallies Clash In Denver’s Civic Center Park On Sunday

Two rallies clashed in Denver’s Civic Center Park on Sunday.

A Law Enforcement Appreciation rally, billed as a family-friendly event, was hosted by the Becker Band, a country music group from Denver. It got underway at 3 p.m. Sunday at the park’s Greek Amphitheater.

And across the street, in response to the rally, Denver Homeless Out Loud, Aurora Copwatch and Party for Socialism and Liberation Denver held a gathering at the state Capitol. That rally was called “No parties for the pigs! Shut down Pro-Police Rally.”

Initially, the rallies stayed separate, but the anti-police group eventually made its way over to the park and began chanting over the pro-police group.

Police officers wearing riot gear were on scene, attempting to keep the rally-goers from fighting each other.