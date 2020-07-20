Eric Whitacre’s Virtual Choir With 17,572 Singers Is Epic Undertaking

The coronavirus has silenced choirs everywhere.

So, Sunday’s debut of what’s perhaps the world’s biggest choir ever is a bit of a salve, even though no one is really singing with anyone in-person. Eric Whitacre’s Virtual Choir 6 is a mega-version of the now common virtual music ensemble production, except Whitacre has been producing them for a decade, well before the pandemic.

This time, he included videos from 17,572 people around the world, singing in tempo to Whiteacre conducting his own three-minute work, “Sing Gently.”

The Los Angeles composer is a household name among choral groups globally. His first virtual choir was such a hit a decade ago that he’s continued creating them as they've grown in numbers. They now require the help of a large team of people to review each videotape submission and Very. Carefully. Piece. Them. All. Together.

It’s a daunting task, but Whitacre has honed how to take it to scale.

The result is a stunning, yet safe, socially-distanced presentation of an enormous mass of singers. The imagery of thousands of people slowly coming together conjures a reuniting of the earth’s continental crust, chilling with Whitacre’s tender and uplifting music.

Whitacre’s Virtual Choir 6 doesn’t replace the powerful connection felt when making music together in one space, but he told NPR’s Jeff Lunden, "Ultimately, I think that singing is so popular and feels like a thing that we must do, because we feel part of something larger than ourselves."

