WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis To Provide Updates On Colorado’s Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide an update on the state's efforts to cope with the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

CPR News will carry live video coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

Last Thursday, Polis signed a statewide order requiring face masks for all Coloradans over age 10 when entering public spaces. On Monday, state health and education officials Monday released new detailed standards, guidance and best practices school officials can use to determine whether to reopen schools this fall and when.