Renowned Conductor Gustavo Dudamel Doubles Down On Building Up Youth

We often imagine Mozart and Beethoven as the rockstars of their time. But this summer, our Summerfest “Summer of Stars” concert series is featuring today’s classical rockstars. While instrumentalists like Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Lang Lang capture audiences online and onstage with their talent, conductors spend most of their time with their back to the crowd. And yet- is there a bigger star than Gustavo Dudamel, the charismatic, curly-haired conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic?

Gustavo Dudamel at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

Photo by Smallz + Raskind, courtesy of Gustavo Dudamel.

Stepping Up to the Podium

Gustavo Dudamel began with hopes to play trombone like his father, but while he waited to grow into the cumbersome instrument, he was given a child-sized violin, and found a home in the symphony orchestra. He began to study scores, and remembers setting his toys out in front of him, turning on a symphony recording, and conducting his “orchestra.” Dudamel joined the “El Sistema” youth orchestra, a program founded by Venezuelan national hero José Antonio Abreu, where he and his friends learned social responsibility and discipline, and where they were safe from the streets.

It was there that Dudamel’s conducting career began, and by age 15, he was on the podium in front of the Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela (now the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela). While Dudamel was a standout youngster, he notes that in Venezuela, it is common to begin nurturing this interest at a young age.