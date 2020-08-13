Nature’s Neighborhood: Crusin’ Cordera And Pikes Peak Greenway

As folks head out to enjoy parks and trails, Susan Davies of the Trails and Open Space Coalition shares some lesser-known places in the Pikes Peak region to get outdoors while social distancing.

This week on Nature's Neighborhood, Davies recommends a few bike trails to travel and explore.

Cruisin' Cordera

Here are a couple of bike rides to try. It's a great way to check out three lovely neighborhood parks as we cruise Cordera in the northern part of the city.

Susan Davies/Trails and Open Space Coalition While biking around the northern part of Colorado Springs, you may see wetlands and the birds that call the area their home.

We're going to start at John L. Stone Park, near the Briargate YMCA. From there, we're going to bicycle over to Ye Old Castlewood Park in Wolf Ranch on wide neighborhood sidewalk trails and finally wind our way to Happy Meadows Park.

These are three very different neighborhood parks with very interesting features and they're definitely worth exploring.

Pikes Peak Greenway

Our next bike ride starts in Monument Valley Park near downtown. We're going to cruise the Pikes Peak Greenway heading north, past Pike View Reservoir, Pulpit Rock and finally head east on the Cottonwood Creek Trail with the new Academy Boulevard crossing.

Susan Davies/Trails and Open Space Coalition Pulpit Rock is visible while traveling down the Pikes Peak Greenway.

Then we pass through the Academy Creek Park and follow the signs to Homestead Trail. It's a great bike ride when you have time, want some exercise and can enjoy three popular local trails.