Colorado Has 3 Major Wildfires Burning
Updated 9:01 a.m.
Tinder dry conditions and uncooperative weather has fire crews working hard to contain three separate fires on the western and northern sides of Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis will visit the incident commands of the western wildfires Friday morning.
Here are the latest details:
- Grizzly Creek Fire: 14,663 acres, no containment (Aug 14 @ 6:31 a.m.)
- Pine Gulch Fire: 73,381 acres, 7 percent containment (Aug 14 @ 7:57 a.m.)
- Cameron Peak Fire: 1,537 acres, no containment (Aug 14 @ 7:36 a.m.)
The two western fires, Pine Gulch north of Grand Junction and Grizzly Creek in the Glenwood Canyon, have produced a lot of smoke that has spread across the state and saturated the Front Range. The Grizzly Creek fire has been very active and nearly doubled overnight in size, threatening Glenwood Springs.
Evacuations are in place for some residents near No Name. Firefighters say that if the fire crosses No Name Creek, some homes in Glenwood, north of Interstate 70, would be told to be prepared to evacuate. A 57-mile stretch of I-70 is closed because of the fire, forcing drivers to take detours — and forcing the closures of some back roads and travelers tried to find some way to slip the longer routes around.
I-70's closure has made getting fuel into the Roaring Fork Valley a challenge. Most of it comes from the Denver area, said Grier Bailey, executive director of the Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association. Many tanker trucks now are making a 700-mile round-trip journey from Denver south through Gunnison and up to the valley, he said.
"It's not the first time a fire has happened. The industry is resilient," Bailey said. "Emergency services are still getting fuel and stations are certainly running low, but I don't think they are quote-unquote running out right now."
Those extra miles tankers must travel are straining the system, Bailey said, especially federal limits on drivers' hour of service. But Bailey expects deliveries can continue to operate in this way for another week or so. If need be, he said, it's possible deliveries could be made from refineries in Sinclair, Wyoming and via a rail line from Denver.
The Cameron Peak Fire is burning to the west of Fort Collins in Northern Colorado at Chambers Lake. New closures put in place by fire managers will affect camping and other outdoor recreational activities in the area.
There are mandatory evacuations in place for residents and businesses in a box bordered by County Road 86 (Deadman Road) from County Road 103 east to County Road 73C and south to Highway 14. The area around Chambers Lake was evacuated early in the fire.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
