Colorado Has 3 Major Wildfires Burning

Updated 9:01 a.m.

Tinder dry conditions and uncooperative weather has fire crews working hard to contain three separate fires on the western and northern sides of Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis will visit the incident commands of the western wildfires Friday morning.

Here are the latest details:

Grizzly Creek Fire: 14,663 acres, no containment (Aug 14 @ 6:31 a.m.)

14,663 acres, no containment (Aug 14 @ 6:31 a.m.) Pine Gulch Fire: 73,381 acres, 7 percent containment (Aug 14 @ 7:57 a.m.)

73,381 acres, 7 percent containment (Aug 14 @ 7:57 a.m.) Cameron Peak Fire: 1,537 acres, no containment (Aug 14 @ 7:36 a.m.)

The two western fires, Pine Gulch north of Grand Junction and Grizzly Creek in the Glenwood Canyon, have produced a lot of smoke that has spread across the state and saturated the Front Range. The Grizzly Creek fire has been very active and nearly doubled overnight in size, threatening Glenwood Springs.

Evacuations are in place for some residents near No Name. Firefighters say that if the fire crosses No Name Creek, some homes in Glenwood, north of Interstate 70, would be told to be prepared to evacuate. A 57-mile stretch of I-70 is closed because of the fire, forcing drivers to take detours — and forcing the closures of some back roads and travelers tried to find some way to slip the longer routes around.