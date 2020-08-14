It’s Still Unclear When I-70, Closed Because Of The Grizzly Creek Fire, Will Reopen

Updated 1:39 p.m.

Flames alongside Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon mean there’s still no timetable for when the ever-so-important roadway will reopen.

The east-west thoroughfare’s closure because of the Grizzly Creek Fire has caused transportation havoc in recent days, with commercial trucks getting stuck on alternative routes like Independence Pass and Google Maps routing thousands of drivers down 4x4 dirt trails.

Gov. Jared Polis had said Friday morning at a press conference in Eagle that a best-case scenario for reopening would be two or three days.

“It’s really a question of when it’s no longer right on the highway,” Polis said, according to the Vail Daily.

But Colorado Department of Transportation spokesman Matt Inzeo said, because of the fire’s proximity, there’s no timetable for reopening the highway.

“Once that clears, we will need to assess structures and clear some rockfall that has occurred,” Inzeo wrote in a text message.

Polis visited the incident command center for the fire Friday morning before he headed west to visit the Pine Gulch Fire — now the fourth-largest in state history — outside of Grand Junction.

“The Grizzly Creek Fire is now the number one fire priority in the entire nation and we are successfully receiving and deploying resources from across the country,” Polis said in a statement. “The top priorities for the Grizzly Creek Fire include protecting and re-opening I-70 and protecting residents and homes in the area.”

The Grizzly Creek Fire, which doubled in size overnight, has added to the stresses Glenwood Springs has experienced this summer — first due to the coronavirus pandemic and now due to natural disaster.

Grocery store shelves that were already sparse because of the pandemic are now empty, said Kellie Smith who lives near El Jebel. It's been impossible to find items like soy sauce and certain cleaning products for weeks at her local City Market. But now even staples like meat, frozen vegetables and canned tomatoes are gone.

"We currently have completely bare shelves in areas," Smith said.

She's adjusted her menu planning and is going to try a grocery store further down valley. Jessica Trowbridge, a spokeswoman for City Market, said the company is redirecting trucks and is anticipating a six-to-eight hour delay in deliveries.

"Our teams are working diligently to get products to all impacted stores as quickly as possible," she wrote in an email.

In Glenwood Springs, April Chiarell has had a hard time finding food for her daughter’s salamander Tiger.

“Petco can’t get their crickets, and said it’s creating a shortage on our side of the mountain,” Chiarell wrote in a message.

The same interstate closure has made getting fuel into the Roaring Fork Valley a challenge as well.

Most of it comes from the Denver area, said Grier Bailey, executive director of the Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association. Many tanker trucks now are making a 700-mile round-trip journey from Denver south through Gunnison and up to the valley, he said.

"It's not the first time a fire has happened. The industry is resilient," Bailey said. "Emergency services are still getting fuel and stations are certainly running low, but I don't think they are quote-unquote running out right now."

Those extra miles tankers must travel are straining the system, Bailey said, especially federal limits on drivers' hour of service. Bailey expects deliveries can continue to operate in this way for another week or so. If need be, he said, it's possible deliveries could be made from refineries in Sinclair, Wyoming and via a rail line from Denver.