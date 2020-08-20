Nature’s Neighborhood: Rock Ledge Ranch Loop And Tava Trail
Susan Davies of the Trails and Open Space Coalition has a few suggestions for ways to enjoy the outdoors while avoiding overcrowding popular parks.
This week on Nature's Neighborhood, Davies highlights two favorite places from teen hikers in the Pikes Peak Region.
Rock Ledge Ranch Loop
When's the last time you walked around Rock Ledge Ranch? For newcomers, it's truly a community jewel.
This Rock Ledge Ranch Loop takes you by the Galloway Homestead and several historical sites. You'll walk by an assortment of farm animals and a lovely farm pond with lily pads.
It's a great one-mile loop that's perfect for families.
Tava Trail
For something a little less tame and a bit longer, there's the Tava Trail starting at the west end of the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.
It follows some steps and takes you on a nice soft trail, eventually reaching the water tower. It's close to three miles up and back, with great views at the halfway point and along the way.
