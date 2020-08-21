The Pikes Peak Marathon In Colorado Springs Is On This Weekend — With Some Modifications For Coronavirus

The Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon is taking place this weekend on Sunday, with some changes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

All participants, volunteers and staff will complete temperature checks. Marathon areas will be limiting groups to 10 people, as well as maintaining social distancing guidelines. Masks are also required for runners before and after the race.

The marathon initially sold out in January, according to Keri Hardin, the project manager for Pikes Peak Marathon, Inc. As coronavirus swept the state, the marathon offered refunds or deferrals to the following year, which Hardin said opened up around 250 slots.

The marathon then sold out again, with around 800 runners participating in the 2020 race, said Hardin.

The route starts at Manitou Springs City Hall and winds up Pikes Peak via the Barr Trail. The Manitou Incline, which recently reopened and is limiting hikers through a reservations system, is closed on Sunday for the marathon.

Other races like the Pikes Peak Ascent, the Garden of the Gods 10-mile run and the Barr Trail Mountain Race were canceled earlier this year.