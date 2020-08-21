WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis Scheduled To Provide Update Colorado’s Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled provide an update on the state's efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic on Friday at noon from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

This week, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment released data that show Black and Hispanic Coloradans are hospitalized with COVID-19 at significantly higher rates. At one point in May, more than half the patients in hospitals were Hispanic.

Also this week, CDPHE released information on 20 new outbreaks of coronavirus infections.