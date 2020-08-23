After The Grizzly Creek Wildfire Burns Through Glenwood Canyon, A Look At What Remains

Glenwood Canyon's dramatic, tall rocky cliffs, punctuated by tenacious stands of spruce, scrub oak and sage that lead down to the Colorado River, are familiar to Coloradans and visitors alike as a dramatic gateway to the Western Slope on Interstate 70. But the interstate is closed right now. The cliffs and mountainsides lay scorched in many places. A smokey pall hangs over the place. The sound of helicopters and water pumps drown out the roar of the river.
The Grizzly Creek Fire is burning through a lot of this usually gorgeous place, starting east of No Name and running out east and up to the north and south. On Friday, with the canyon floor deemed safe enough, Forest Service wildfire fighter and spokesman Wayne Patterson offered journalists a tour of what firefighters from all over the country came here to contend with. We saw a fraction of the roughly 30,000 acres that have burned.
Our lives have changed ...
CPR will not compromise in serving you and our community. Vital news and essential music are made possible by member support.
Colorado Matters wants you to read with us. Join us for Turn The Page. We invite you to read “The History of White People” by historian Nell Irvin Painter and then join us for a live Q&A with the author.
Recently on the national program The Takeaway, former CPR journalist Lee Hill shared his experience from his time here. Hill’s story, as well as feedback from our current staff, has led to deep introspection at Colorado Public Radio. These are hard lessons about the harmful effects of white privilege and implicit bias. Read the full statement from our President & CEO.
The B-Side Summer Music Series is going virtual this year. Indie 102.3 has partnered with MCA Denver to bring you the rooftop performances virtually. Watch every Friday at noon on Indie 102.3's Facebook page or listen at 9 p.m. each week.