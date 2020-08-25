Colorado Springs’ PlanCOS Isn’t Just ‘Sitting On A Shelf,’ It’s A Plan In Motion

The city of Colorado Springs has released a report on the progress of its master plan known as PlanCOS. It focuses on six key initiatives: vibrant neighborhoods, unique places, a thriving economy, strong connections, renowned culture and majestic landscapes.

KRCC's Abigail Beckman spoke with Hannah Van Nimwegen, the senior comprehensive planner with the city.

Interview Highlights

On the most noticeable piece of progress identified in the report

"Those six key initiatives all saw movement in 2019. Those are large projects. We have ReToolCOS which is the rewrite of the zoning code; HomeCOS which is the attainable and affordable housing plan; and SmartCOS, which is the Smart Cities initiative. This annual report [really says] 'Hey, PlanCOS is not just sitting on the shelf. We are actually doing this and we are moving forward with the recommendations that were made in the plan that came out of public input.' "

On what makes the approach to PlanCOS different

"Comprehensive plans always have some level of public input, but I would say that the PlanCOS efforts took it a step beyond what is standard or what is normal.

"Input included:

90 co-creators (individuals who have a stake in the creation of the plan)

274 outreach meetings.

9,000 participants throughout the entire process

5,146 survey responses.

"For a city of our size, that's a good chunk. There are a lot of cities who are much larger than us that don't have as successful of a public outreach process as our plan did. We really harness that enthusiasm. I think a lot of Colorado Springs residents were hoping for this opportunity to be a part of their community and be a part of how it grows and how it develops."

On keeping up enthusiasm from the community during the pandemic

"Setting up the virtual environment for public outreach has definitely been a learning process. We all had to figure it out very quickly, but the plan going forward has always been to maintain public outreach and keep that enthusiasm up. The best way to do that is to keep people engaged. You can't let something sit on the shelf and not talk about it and [have] people remain interested. That's just not how it works. As we're moving forward with these initiatives, we have had to step a couple of months back with some of these projects, to figure out what that virtual environment looks like, how we're going to engage with the public virtually and make sure that it is fully accessible to all individuals that we are hoping to reach."

On potential effects from the pandemic on the goals of PlanCOS

"I don't think that there will be any effect on those main initiatives. Those have been identified as being of very high importance to complete to make sure that private investment keeps going up. ConnectCOS is an excellent example. Instead of in-person outreach meetings, they had to step back and say, 'OK, how are we gonna do this virtually, [something that] would have been a 100- person neighborhood meeting, maybe?'

"It's the same thing with the neighborhood planning program. We can't really plan a neighborhood without talking to the people in the neighborhood. That's still being worked on, but we are still plugging right on ahead. We are not pausing until this is over."